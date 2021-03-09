Advertisement

Police search for suspect off I-25 north of Pueblo on Tuesday as the public is asked to avoid the area

Police activity off I-25 north of Pueblo 3/9/21.
Police activity off I-25 north of Pueblo 3/9/21.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were searching for a suspect north of Pueblo on Tuesday.

At about 3:35 p.m. the Pueblo Police Department asked the public to avoid an area off I-25 near Young Hollow Road, just north of Pueblo. According to police, a white man dressed in all black with a beard was on the run and had traveled west of I-25 on foot.

Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo Police, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office were working a stolen auto case when the suspect went on the run.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

