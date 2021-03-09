Police search for suspect off I-25 north of Pueblo on Tuesday as the public is asked to avoid the area

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were searching for a suspect north of Pueblo on Tuesday.

At about 3:35 p.m. the Pueblo Police Department asked the public to avoid an area off I-25 near Young Hollow Road, just north of Pueblo. According to police, a white man dressed in all black with a beard was on the run and had traveled west of I-25 on foot.

Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo Police, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office were working a stolen auto case when the suspect went on the run.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Officers from state patrol the Pueblo police Department and the Public County Sheriff’s Department are working a stolen auto case at I 25 and exit 114. A white male suspect dressed all in black with a beard was found in the vehicle and fled to the west. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/4UDjSFgw9t — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) March 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.