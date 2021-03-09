Police need help identifying multiple people connected to massive riot in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado shared photos of people they’ve connected to a massive riot in Colorado hoping for help with identifying the persons of interest.

You can view some of the photos at the top of this article and all of the photos at the bottom. The incident is described by some as a party-turned-riot and happened on University Hill in Boulder on Saturday. Police described it as a “disturbance” in a release on Monday.

Since Sunday afternoon, detectives have received 750 tips online and via other sources tied to the riot.

“Due to the magnitude of information and the prevalence of social media, the amount of tips is unlike any other previous investigation, and will take time to review and piece together,” police wrote in the release.

There is a team of detectives from Boulder Police, University of Colorado Police, and the District Attorney’s Office who are reviewing tips and several individuals have already been identified.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals that can be seen in the photos and a video that can be viewed at the bottom of this article. A timeline of Saturday’s events is also at the bottom of this article.

Click here to submit a tip online.

Those who have information about these individuals are asked to send information to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

Saturday’s timeline from police:

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Boulder Police Code Enforcement began responding to residences on 12 th and 13 th streets for reports of parties being held and issued warnings for violations of the public health order. These individuals were receptive to the notices and separate from the disturbance that occurred later Saturday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., Boulder Police Dispatch began receiving calls about a large party on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and College. Officers from BPD’s Neighborhood Impact Team, which regularly patrols that neighborhood, responded to the area and attempted to disperse the gathering.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., the crowd swelled and individuals began pelting the officers with glass bottles.

At approximately 5:48 p.m., BPD’s SWAT was activated. SWAT from Boulder County, Longmont and Colorado State Patrol were requested later in the evening for additional assistance.

During this time, officers stood up an incident command post and deployed plainclothes officers to monitor the situation.

At 8:01 p.m. CU Boulder sent out an alert about the disturbance.

At approximately 8:22 p.m ., SWAT officers returned to the area of 10th and College and made announcements to disperse the unlawful assembly due to the conditions. These announcements were made three times.

At 8:42 p.m ., there were reports that large groups of students were moving back toward campus.

At the time officers with the armored rescue vehicle were making these announcements, individuals surrounded the vehicle and both officers and the vehicle were pelted repeatedly with rocks and bottles. At least three SWAT officers were struck with rocks, some of them approximately the size of a softball.

Officers on scene then deployed pepperball projectiles directed at the ground around those causing harm. These officers also deployed two canisters of smoke and one canister of CS Tear Gas. Due to a change in wind direction, the effects of the gas on the crowd were greatly diminished.

Due to the sheer number of rioters, which numbered between 500 to 800 people, the decision was made to pull the officers out of the immediate area and observe crowd actions. The windshield to the armored vehicle was shattered during this time.

Officers then used a toned warble noise from the Long Range Acoustical Device to clear the crowd from in front of the vehicle in order to leave the area.

At 9:13 p.m., CU Boulder sent out a second alert asking individuals to avoid the Hill area until further notice due to the disturbance, saying people in the area could be subject to arrest and CU sanctions.”

Between 8:45 and 9 p.m., the crowd finally began to disperse.

