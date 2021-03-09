Advertisement

Man taken into custody after traffic-stop turns into chase

By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody after a traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday afternoon. Colorado State Patrol reportedly stopped a Red Ford near Venetucci and B. Street in Colorado Springs just before 1 p.m.

Fort Carson confirmed with 11 News gate 4 closed around 2 p.m. and will be closed until the car can be towed.

CSP says the driver of the truck did not stop and drove onto Fort Carson. CSP says that’s when the car stopped and the suspect left the scene on foot. Fort Carson confirmed a pop-up barrier was used to stop the car.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being checked out by medical personnel. CSP is currently working on the suspects identity and why he ran from troopers.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

