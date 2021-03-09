Local non-profit hosting vaccine clinic on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Resource Exchange, a local nonprofit, will host it’s first drive-up vaccine clinic on Wednesday. The non-profit’s prepared to give out 100 first doses of the vaccine.

El Paso County residents who are in phase 1B.3 are able to get vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine. Residents will stay in their cars the entire time while representatives from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and the El Paso County Health Department.

The resource exchange is located at 6385 Corporate Drive in Colorado Springs and the drive-thru clinic will be held in the large parking lot at the north side of the building.

Other vaccine clinics will reportedly be held in the future.

