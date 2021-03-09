Advertisement

Local non-profit hosting vaccine clinic on Wednesday

Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that people who are 70 and older can now sign up for...
Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that people who are 70 and older can now sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.(Pexels)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Resource Exchange, a local nonprofit, will host it’s first drive-up vaccine clinic on Wednesday. The non-profit’s prepared to give out 100 first doses of the vaccine.

El Paso County residents who are in phase 1B.3 are able to get vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine. Residents will stay in their cars the entire time while representatives from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and the El Paso County Health Department.

The resource exchange is located at 6385 Corporate Drive in Colorado Springs and the drive-thru clinic will be held in the large parking lot at the north side of the building.

Other vaccine clinics will reportedly be held in the future.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donthe Lucas, pictured on the right, was found guilty of murder on 3/8/21. His girlfriend...
Donthe Lucas found guilty of murdering pregnant woman Kelsie Schelling in Colorado
Police investigate a shooting in Colorado Springs off Platte Avenue on 3/8/21.
Police investigate shooting in Colorado Springs Monday night off Platte Avenue
Savelii, one of the tigers at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo passed away on Thursday according to the zoo.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo loses tiger during important procedure
Police lights
Colorado Springs woman killed in traffic crash while in crosswalk
A roadway crash.
2 victims killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest identified

Latest News

Fire danger this afternoon, Big snow possible this weekend
Fire danger this afternoon, big winter storm by the weekend
Colorado Springs woman’s phone number spoofed by scammers
Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently responding to a fire near Highway 24 in Colorado...
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire near Highway 24
The Hazmat team from the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to their first big incident...
Colorado Springs Fire Hazmat team identifies substance found in Colorado Springs