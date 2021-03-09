Advertisement

Last call for alcohol extended in El Paso County to 1 a.m. and in Pueblo County to 2 a.m. under looser COVID-19 restrictions

Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado COVID-19 Dial.(CDPHE)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - As Colorado continues to trend in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19, looser restrictions are being allowed by the state.

Under Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial Framework, last call for alcohol at restaurants has been extended. As of Monday, El Paso County was considered “Level Yellow” while Pueblo County was “Level Blue.” Click here to see what level your county is in.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order that provides updates to the COVID-19 dial framework on Sunday.

Anyone who plans to drink should always have plan to get home safely. Click here for more from CDOT on designating a sober driver.

The new changes, effective as of March 7, include:

Last call to order alcohol at restaurants has been expanded from levels Blue to Red:

-Level Blue: 2 a.m.

-Level Yellow: 1 a.m.

-Level Orange: 12 a.m.

-Level Red: 10 p.m.

ALSO UNDER THE AMENDMENT:

-Masks may be removed in a school classroom setting for the purpose of playing a musical instrument that cannot otherwise be played while wearing a mask, but students must continue to physically distance. Performers with masks can be 12 feet away and without masks 25 feet -- and instrument players with bell covers could be 12 feet apart and without 25.

-Performers at events who are wearing masks may be a minimum of 12 feet away from spectators. Performers not wearing masks must remain a minimum of 25 feet away.

-5 Star-certified businesses in Level Blue may expand capacity limits by 50 people above the Level Blue caps.

Click here for more on the amendment.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a single motorcycle collision at the corner of Constitution Avenue and...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in east Springs crash
Donthe Lucas, pictured on the right, was found guilty of murder on 3/8/21. His girlfriend...
Donthe Lucas found guilty of murdering pregnant woman Kelsie Schelling in Colorado
Hundreds of Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers from Company B “Battle” 1st Battalion 157th...
Colorado National Guard infantry deployed Saturday in support of U.S. Africa Command
Vaccine clinic at Broadmoor
11 CALL FOR ACTION: Confusion over second COVID-19 vaccine doses at Broadmoor World Arena
Savelii, one of the tigers at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo passed away on Thursday according to the zoo.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo loses tiger during important procedure

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Colorado’s Capitol placed on lockdown after shooting near Civic Center Park Monday afternoon
Police investigate a shooting in Colorado Springs off Platte Avenue on 3/8/21.
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Monday night off Platte Avenue
Colorado Spring Fire Department is on scene of a possible structure fire at Centennial hall at...
CSFD determines cause of smoke at UCCS Monday morning
Donthe Lucas, pictured on the right, was found guilty of murder on 3/8/21. His girlfriend...
Donthe Lucas found guilty of murdering pregnant woman Kelsie Schelling in Colorado