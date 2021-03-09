Last call for alcohol extended in El Paso County to 1 a.m. and in Pueblo County to 2 a.m. under looser COVID-19 restrictions

DENVER (KKTV) - As Colorado continues to trend in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19, looser restrictions are being allowed by the state.

Under Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial Framework, last call for alcohol at restaurants has been extended. As of Monday, El Paso County was considered “Level Yellow” while Pueblo County was “Level Blue.” Click here to see what level your county is in.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order that provides updates to the COVID-19 dial framework on Sunday.

Anyone who plans to drink should always have plan to get home safely. Click here for more from CDOT on designating a sober driver.

The new changes, effective as of March 7, include:

Last call to order alcohol at restaurants has been expanded from levels Blue to Red:

-Level Blue: 2 a.m.

-Level Yellow: 1 a.m.

-Level Orange: 12 a.m.

-Level Red: 10 p.m.

ALSO UNDER THE AMENDMENT:

-Masks may be removed in a school classroom setting for the purpose of playing a musical instrument that cannot otherwise be played while wearing a mask, but students must continue to physically distance. Performers with masks can be 12 feet away and without masks 25 feet -- and instrument players with bell covers could be 12 feet apart and without 25.

-Performers at events who are wearing masks may be a minimum of 12 feet away from spectators. Performers not wearing masks must remain a minimum of 25 feet away.

-5 Star-certified businesses in Level Blue may expand capacity limits by 50 people above the Level Blue caps.

Click here for more on the amendment.

