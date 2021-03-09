Advertisement

Dump truck hits power lines in Security-Widefield causing traffic delays Tuesday morning

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is currently doing traffic control near Yucantan Drive and Hancock Expressway in the Security-Widefield area.

CSP tells 11 News a dump truck hit some power lines in the area without realizing and is impacting traffic in the area. Troopers got the call a little before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Hancock and Yucatan intersection because traffic lights in the area are reportedly knocked down. Yucatan Drive and Clearview Drive at Hancock Expressway is now a 4-way stop until further notice. Public works is currently on scene and assessing the damage and repairs needed.

If you are headed to that area, CSP is advising alternate routes on Bradley Road and Milton E. Proby Parkway.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

