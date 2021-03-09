Denver City Council approves 16th Street Mall renovations

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Renovations for the 16th Street Mall in Denver were approved by city council on Monday Night. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Denver City Council reportedly unanimously approved $149 million dollars worth of renovations that would make the area more pedestrian friendly. The city will reportedly work on deteriorating infrastructures to improve mobility and safety. The city will start by creating more accessible walkways and expanding tree canopies to upgrade lighting along the mall.

According to CBS Denver the improvements will include a reconstruction of the mall from Market Street to Broadway. The mall was reportedly built in 1982 and has gone almost 40 years without any renovations.

To read more on the resolutions approved by city council, click here or watch Monday’s council session here.

As more information becomes available, we will update this article.

