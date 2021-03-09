Advertisement

Denver City Council approves 16th Street Mall renovations

Denver City Council logo
Denver City Council logo(Denver City Council)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Renovations for the 16th Street Mall in Denver were approved by city council on Monday Night. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Denver City Council reportedly unanimously approved $149 million dollars worth of renovations that would make the area more pedestrian friendly. The city will reportedly work on deteriorating infrastructures to improve mobility and safety. The city will start by creating more accessible walkways and expanding tree canopies to upgrade lighting along the mall.

According to CBS Denver the improvements will include a reconstruction of the mall from Market Street to Broadway. The mall was reportedly built in 1982 and has gone almost 40 years without any renovations.

To read more on the resolutions approved by city council, click here or watch Monday’s council session here.

As more information becomes available, we will update this article.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donthe Lucas, pictured on the right, was found guilty of murder on 3/8/21. His girlfriend...
Donthe Lucas found guilty of murdering pregnant woman Kelsie Schelling in Colorado
Police investigate a shooting in Colorado Springs off Platte Avenue on 3/8/21.
Police investigate shooting in Colorado Springs Monday night off Platte Avenue
Savelii, one of the tigers at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo passed away on Thursday according to the zoo.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo loses tiger during important procedure
Police lights
Colorado Springs woman killed in traffic crash while in crosswalk
A roadway crash.
2 victims killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest identified

Latest News

Police lights
CSPD unable to locate suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning
Colorado State Patrol is currently doing traffic control near Yucantan Drive and Hancock...
Roads back open after dump truck hits power lines in Security-Widefield Tuesday morning
File image
Colorado Governor teams up with Oregon to get more COVID-19 vaccines into people’s arms
Colorado Springs police cruiser
Colorado Springs Police take wanted man into custody Monday night