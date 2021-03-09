Advertisement

CSPD unable to locate suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery at a 7-11 store Tuesday morning. The incident happened at a store near East Fountain Boulevard and Highway 24 in Colorado Springs.

Police say the suspect threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk was reportedly able to get away and lock himself in a back room of the store. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash as a customer walked in.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. No suspect description was available at the time this article was written.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donthe Lucas, pictured on the right, was found guilty of murder on 3/8/21. His girlfriend...
Donthe Lucas found guilty of murdering pregnant woman Kelsie Schelling in Colorado
Police investigate a shooting in Colorado Springs off Platte Avenue on 3/8/21.
Police investigate shooting in Colorado Springs Monday night off Platte Avenue
Savelii, one of the tigers at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo passed away on Thursday according to the zoo.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo loses tiger during important procedure
Police lights
Colorado Springs woman killed in traffic crash while in crosswalk
A roadway crash.
2 victims killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest identified

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Dump truck hits power lines in Security-Widefield causing traffic delays Tuesday morning
File image
Colorado Governor teams up with Oregon to get more COVID-19 vaccines into people’s arms
Colorado Springs police cruiser
Colorado Springs Police take wanted man into custody Monday night
3.9.21
High fire danger today