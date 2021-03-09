CSPD unable to locate suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery at a 7-11 store Tuesday morning. The incident happened at a store near East Fountain Boulevard and Highway 24 in Colorado Springs.

Police say the suspect threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk was reportedly able to get away and lock himself in a back room of the store. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash as a customer walked in.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. No suspect description was available at the time this article was written.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

