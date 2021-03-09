CSPD responding to barricaded suspect in Southeast Colorado Springs; residents asked to shelter-in-place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Chelton Road and Gatewood Drive in Southeastern Colorado Springs.

CSPD has issued a shelter-in-place for residents within a one block radius. Sierra High school, Panorama middle school and Bricker Elementary are all reportedly under a lockout.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect except that they have warrants out for their arrest. The suspect has reportedly barricaded themselves inside a home in the area. There is reportedly no threat to the public.

We have crews on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.