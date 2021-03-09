Advertisement

Colorado Springs woman’s phone number spoofed by scammers

By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It started out like any other night for Dana Kennedy and her family. Then the phone rang.

“We were just watching TV -- it’d been a long day at work -- and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute,’” Kennedy said, recalling the message the caller left. “I thought he said, ‘I’m going to shoot you’ or something, and so then I went back to listen, and he said, ‘I’m going to hunt you down.’”

Kennedy said she’d been getting quite a few odd phone calls.

“There were calls that were nicer where they were just calling us back … and I’d say, ‘I didn’t call you,’ and so then we knew that, you know, there was something going on,” she said.

Kennedy believes her phone number was being spoofed by scammers. According to the Federal Trade Commission, spoofing is when scammers make any name or number show up on your caller ID.

“We blocked anonymous calls because the ones that were calling us threatening were all anonymous,” Kennedy said.

She said she also changed her voicemail.

“We just went ahead and changed our phone message now, so that it says, ‘We believe our number is being spoofed if you are getting lots of calls from this number.’”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said other than that, there’s not much you can do if your phone number is spoofed.

“What’s so painful about this system is all of us are vulnerable. Anyone with this technology, which is easy to get, can basically pretend to be you,” he said. “This is part of the scary world we’re living in. I wish I could tell people there’s an easy way to protect yourself, but there’s not.”

Weiser said the technology is hard to trace, but his office is working on how to do that.

If you’re on the receiving end of spam calls, Weiser said the best thing to do is ignore numbers you don’t recognize.

“Let it go right to voicemail. If it’s a call for you that’s legitimate, they’re going to generally leave a message. Scammers or other unwanted callers, they often won’t.”

You can also report the number to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 800-222-4444.

“A lot of these scammers are even abroad and using this technology, so they’re not easy to find, but if we can find them, we will hold them accountable, and we can also warn others about what’s out there,” Weiser said.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donthe Lucas, pictured on the right, was found guilty of murder on 3/8/21. His girlfriend...
Donthe Lucas found guilty of murdering pregnant woman Kelsie Schelling in Colorado
Police investigate a shooting in Colorado Springs off Platte Avenue on 3/8/21.
Police investigate shooting in Colorado Springs Monday night off Platte Avenue
Savelii, one of the tigers at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo passed away on Thursday according to the zoo.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo loses tiger during important procedure
Police lights
Colorado Springs woman killed in traffic crash while in crosswalk
A roadway crash.
2 victims killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest identified

Latest News

Fire danger this afternoon, Big snow possible this weekend
Fire danger this afternoon, big winter storm by the weekend
Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that people who are 70 and older can now sign up for...
Local non-profit hosting vaccine clinic on Wednesday
Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently responding to a fire near Highway 24 in Colorado...
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire near Highway 24
The Hazmat team from the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to their first big incident...
Colorado Springs Fire Hazmat team identifies substance found in Colorado Springs