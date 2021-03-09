Colorado Springs woman’s phone number spoofed by scammers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It started out like any other night for Dana Kennedy and her family. Then the phone rang.

“We were just watching TV -- it’d been a long day at work -- and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute,’” Kennedy said, recalling the message the caller left. “I thought he said, ‘I’m going to shoot you’ or something, and so then I went back to listen, and he said, ‘I’m going to hunt you down.’”

Kennedy said she’d been getting quite a few odd phone calls.

“There were calls that were nicer where they were just calling us back … and I’d say, ‘I didn’t call you,’ and so then we knew that, you know, there was something going on,” she said.

Kennedy believes her phone number was being spoofed by scammers. According to the Federal Trade Commission, spoofing is when scammers make any name or number show up on your caller ID.

“We blocked anonymous calls because the ones that were calling us threatening were all anonymous,” Kennedy said.

She said she also changed her voicemail.

“We just went ahead and changed our phone message now, so that it says, ‘We believe our number is being spoofed if you are getting lots of calls from this number.’”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said other than that, there’s not much you can do if your phone number is spoofed.

“What’s so painful about this system is all of us are vulnerable. Anyone with this technology, which is easy to get, can basically pretend to be you,” he said. “This is part of the scary world we’re living in. I wish I could tell people there’s an easy way to protect yourself, but there’s not.”

Weiser said the technology is hard to trace, but his office is working on how to do that.

If you’re on the receiving end of spam calls, Weiser said the best thing to do is ignore numbers you don’t recognize.

“Let it go right to voicemail. If it’s a call for you that’s legitimate, they’re going to generally leave a message. Scammers or other unwanted callers, they often won’t.”

You can also report the number to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 800-222-4444.

“A lot of these scammers are even abroad and using this technology, so they’re not easy to find, but if we can find them, we will hold them accountable, and we can also warn others about what’s out there,” Weiser said.

