Colorado Springs Fire Hazmat team identifies substance found in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Hazmat team from the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to their first big incident on Tuesday morning. The team was called out to the area near Vintage Drive and Distinctive Drive in Colorado Springs.

CSFD says the team has been out on several other gas line breaks since they were re-established last week, but this is the first time they have had to identify a substance using one of their 50 thousand dollar meters.

Crews say the substance was spread throughout a two block area and was in about 8-10 piles. They were reportedly able to wash it away.

That meter was able to determine the substance in question was a household product you might find on your shelf. No threat was found!

