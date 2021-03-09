Advertisement

Colorado Springs crews called to a large trash fire Monday evening at a Waste Management transfer station

Crews responded to a large trash fire in Colorado Springs on 3/8/21.
Crews responded to a large trash fire in Colorado Springs on 3/8/21.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were working to contain a large trash fire in Colorado Springs Monday night.

The fire was called in at 7:30 p.m. for a business in the 1900 block of Commercial Boulevard, a Waste Management transfer station, just to the east of I-25 and south of exit 139 (Highway 24). An aerial ladder was used by crews on the scene to fight the fire from above. The fire was completely knocked out last time 11 News checked in with CSFD at about 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CSFD tweeted the following just after 9 p.m.

Just after 7:40 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted the following:

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire.

