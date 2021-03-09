Colorado Springs crews called to a large trash fire Monday evening at a Waste Management transfer station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were working to contain a large trash fire in Colorado Springs Monday night.

The fire was called in at 7:30 p.m. for a business in the 1900 block of Commercial Boulevard, a Waste Management transfer station, just to the east of I-25 and south of exit 139 (Highway 24). An aerial ladder was used by crews on the scene to fight the fire from above. The fire was completely knocked out last time 11 News checked in with CSFD at about 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CSFD tweeted the following just after 9 p.m.

Update- Fire is knocked down. FF’s working with workers to get heavy equipment in there to spread out piles of trash for overhaul. No threat to other structures #trashfire pic.twitter.com/7QffesrVO6 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 9, 2021

Just after 7:40 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted the following:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 1965 COMMERCIAL BL; WASTE MANAGEMENT for a reported fire in the transfer building (large trash fire). Crews are setting up for defensive fire operations — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 9, 2021

