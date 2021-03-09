21,000 fans allowed at Coors Field beginning opening day

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies received a variance on Tuesday that allows 21,00 fans at Coors Field on opening day. The Rockies have been working with the state of Colorado and the Major League Baseball to accommodate fans at the stadium.

7,000 vaccinated healthcare providers and first responders will reportedly be allowed at the first homestand of the season.

The Rockies received a previous approval of 12,500 fans allowed at the stadium last month.

In a press release Greg Feasel, the COO of the Colorado Rockies said:

“We couldn’t be happier to be inviting Rockies fans back into Coors Field. It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and we thank the State of Colorado, the City and County of Denver, and their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to ensure that our thorough and detailed plan complies with all health and safety measures”.

The Rockies will begin selling tickets to April home games starting March 11. Rockies Plan Holders will reportedly get the first opportunity to get tickets to the first homestand. The home opener is on April 1 against the LA Dodgers.

Coors Field policies and procedures can be found here.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

