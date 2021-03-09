Colorado Governor teams up with Oregon to get more COVID-19 vaccines into people’s arms

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis is teaming up with Oregon Governor Kate Brown to permit the pooling of COVID-19 vaccines by granting a short-term emergency waiver for experienced practitioners. They sent a letter to acting commissioner Janet Woodcock from the FDA on Monday.

Vaccine pooling is commonly used for other vaccines that allows medical practitioners to take leftover amounts of the vaccine from one vial and combine it with another to make one full dose. Governor Polis and Governor Brown reportedly believe FDA approval would be an effective step in getting more shots into arms that still ensures doses are safe and effective.

In the letter to the FDA, the governors say:

“We believe we must take advantage of every opportunity to protect people from the virus as well as outpace the rapid growth of COVID-19 variants. One such opportunity is the pooling of vaccine doses

Pooling is a common practice, and our respective state experts believe the benefits of pooling in this case outweigh any potential risks of combining doses from multiple vials. With the use of Low Dead Space syringes and equipment, trained practitioners can get a 6th and potentially 7th dose out of the Pfizer vial. We cannot afford the waste of vaccines that our practitioners see on a daily and hourly basis, as they dispose of the “leftover” at the bottom of so many vials. That leftover can and should be put to use saving lives”.

Click here to read the full letter Governor Polis and Governor Brown sent to the FDA.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.