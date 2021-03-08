Wyoming governor to remove statewide mask requirement and lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses starting March 16

CHEYNNE, Wyo (KKTV) - The Cowboy State is the latest state to drop a statewide mask requirement as part of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, Wyoming’s Governor Mark Gordon announced he will remove the statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16. The decision reflects the state’s continually improving health metrics and is consistent with the Governor’s approach of balancing public health with protecting livelihoods.

Colorado’s governor extended his state’s mask mandate on Friday.

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Governor Gordon said. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”

Click here to read more on the announcement by Wyoming’s governor.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.