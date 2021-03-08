Advertisement

Woman killed in crosswalk in Colorado Springs; Police not anticipating charges in case

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a traffic death that happened on February 27 just before 11 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of South Nevada and East Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs.

The victim involved was taken to the hospital where she died. She was identified by the coroner on Monday as 55-year-old Donna Ribisi of Colorado Springs.

Police say Ribisi was trying to cross East Colorado Avenue in the crosswalk, but did so during a red crosswalk light. She was reportedly hit by a red sedan traveling westbound through the intersection during their green light. Police do not anticipate any charges in the case.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this event, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

