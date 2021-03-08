Department of Defense hosting virtual job fair for military spouses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) will host their fourth virtual job fail for military spouses on March 10.

The DOD says the job fair will give military spouses the opportunity for anyone around the world to talk with hiring managers that are actively looking for military spouse employees.

“The hiring fair is designed to be flexible for military spouses,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Patricia “Patty” Montes Barron. “Whether you join for 30 minutes or the full four hours, registrants can log in to the event to make valuable connections and explore in-person and remote career opportunities.”

More than 100 MSEP companies will reportedly be available from 11 a.m. to 3.pm. EST. (9a.m. to 1 p.m. MST)

For more information on the event, you can call 800-342-9647 to talk with a career coach. You can register for the event here.

