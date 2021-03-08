Advertisement

Department of Defense hosting virtual job fair for military spouses

The job fair will happen on March 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3.pm. EST. (9a.m. to 1 p.m. MST)
A job fair for veterans joins the list of public events moving online due to coronavirus....
A job fair for veterans joins the list of public events moving online due to coronavirus. (Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) will host their fourth virtual job fail for military spouses on March 10.

The DOD says the job fair will give military spouses the opportunity for anyone around the world to talk with hiring managers that are actively looking for military spouse employees.

“The hiring fair is designed to be flexible for military spouses,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Patricia “Patty” Montes Barron. “Whether you join for 30 minutes or the full four hours, registrants can log in to the event to make valuable connections and explore in-person and remote career opportunities.”

More than 100 MSEP companies will reportedly be available from 11 a.m. to 3.pm. EST. (9a.m. to 1 p.m. MST)

For more information on the event, you can call 800-342-9647 to talk with a career coach. You can register for the event here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a single motorcycle collision at the corner of Constitution Avenue and...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in east Springs crash
Hundreds of Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers from Company B “Battle” 1st Battalion 157th...
Colorado National Guard infantry deployed Saturday in support of U.S. Africa Command
A firefighter extinguishing a hot spot at a fire along Highway 50 on March 7, 2021.
Highway 50 back open following reported fire in Pueblo West
Teacher David J. Atkinson gets his second dose of the COVID vaccine.
Thousands attend mass vaccination clinic at Broadmoor World Arena for their 2nd dose
Gov. Jared Polis during a March 2, 2021 pandemic presser.
Colorado mask mandate extended for 30 more days

Latest News

Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Silver Key’s Meals on Wheels, other essential services hampered by thievery
CSFD logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department swearing in new Fire Chief Monday
Stock photo of police lights.
Woman shows up to the hospital with a gunshot wound; Police looking for information
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
Several cases of a COVID-19 variant found in Colorado