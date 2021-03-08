Advertisement

Travel company agrees to reimburse Coloradans for trips canceled during pandemic

(WHSV)
By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Attorney General announced Monday that approximately 400 Coloradans will get their money back from canceled music trips.

Attorney General Phil Weiser said Broomfield-based company Voyageurs International will provide refunds after withholding fees for Europe trips that were canceled because of the coronavirus.

“Companies should not be withholding money from consumers that they were charged for a service that they didn’t receive,” Weiser said. “We are pleased to see this money returned to Colorado families.”

According to a news release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, Voyageurs International organizes Europe trips for high school students around the country. The pandemic forced the company to cancel the ’2020 Ambassadors of Music Tour’ trips. The AG’s Office said Voyageurs did provide refunds for people who prepaid but kept a $1,900 cancellation fee from each customer. Weiser said the company kept more if the person opted for a 4-day Greece extension. According to the AG, that violated consumer protection laws.

As part of a settlement, Voyageurs agreed to refund those withheld fees, which include $793,300 to Colorado customers and just under $60,000 to people who live in other states.

One Colorado mother said her daughter worked two jobs to save money for the trip.

“We’ve experienced enough loss this year,” said Amanda Wicker of Loveland. “I’m grateful for the attorney general and the people who worked so hard to make sure families across the states who were so impacted by this get their money back.”

Wicker said her daughter will now use the refund to go toward college tuition.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office runs a consumer hotline. You can call 800-222-4444 or visit StopFraudColorado.gov to report scams, fraud and price gouging.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a single motorcycle collision at the corner of Constitution Avenue and...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in east Springs crash
Hundreds of Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers from Company B “Battle” 1st Battalion 157th...
Colorado National Guard infantry deployed Saturday in support of U.S. Africa Command
A firefighter extinguishing a hot spot at a fire along Highway 50 on March 7, 2021.
Highway 50 back open following reported fire in Pueblo West
Vaccine clinic at Broadmoor
11 CALL FOR ACTION: Confusion over second COVID-19 vaccine doses at Broadmoor World Arena
Teacher David J. Atkinson gets his second dose of the COVID vaccine.
Thousands attend mass vaccination clinic at Broadmoor World Arena for their 2nd dose

Latest News

WATCH: Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Defense rests in case against Donthe Lucas Monday morning
Colorado Spring Fire Department is on scene of a possible structure fire at Centennial hall at...
CSFD determines cause of smoke at UCCS Monday morning
Police lights
Woman killed in crosswalk in Colorado Springs; Police not anticipating charges in case
The Colorado Department of Revenue says they are not able to issue drivers licenses and ID’s in...
Colorado Department of Revenue unable to issue licenses due to technical issues Monday