Travel company agrees to reimburse Coloradans for trips canceled during pandemic

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Attorney General announced Monday that approximately 400 Coloradans will get their money back from canceled music trips.

Attorney General Phil Weiser said Broomfield-based company Voyageurs International will provide refunds after withholding fees for Europe trips that were canceled because of the coronavirus.

“Companies should not be withholding money from consumers that they were charged for a service that they didn’t receive,” Weiser said. “We are pleased to see this money returned to Colorado families.”

According to a news release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, Voyageurs International organizes Europe trips for high school students around the country. The pandemic forced the company to cancel the ’2020 Ambassadors of Music Tour’ trips. The AG’s Office said Voyageurs did provide refunds for people who prepaid but kept a $1,900 cancellation fee from each customer. Weiser said the company kept more if the person opted for a 4-day Greece extension. According to the AG, that violated consumer protection laws.

As part of a settlement, Voyageurs agreed to refund those withheld fees, which include $793,300 to Colorado customers and just under $60,000 to people who live in other states.

One Colorado mother said her daughter worked two jobs to save money for the trip.

“We’ve experienced enough loss this year,” said Amanda Wicker of Loveland. “I’m grateful for the attorney general and the people who worked so hard to make sure families across the states who were so impacted by this get their money back.”

Wicker said her daughter will now use the refund to go toward college tuition.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office runs a consumer hotline. You can call 800-222-4444 or visit StopFraudColorado.gov to report scams, fraud and price gouging.

