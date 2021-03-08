Advertisement

Street racers reportedly block I-225 Sunday night

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Aurora Police Department responded to calls Sunday night for 600 cars who were reportedly intentionally blocking Southbound I-225 from Alameda to Colfax.

APD says the area was gridlocked due to street racers and were on scene working to address traffic violations. Police say they received reports of smoke and weapons being waved.

Police believe 600-800 cars were involved. The road was clear of all traffic about an hour after this incident was first reported.

