Several cases of a COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Public Health Laboratory has detected three cases of a COVID-19 variant in Colorado. This is reportedly the first diction of the variant in Colorado, but 68 cases have been identified across the U.S. This variant was first identified in South Africa.

According to the state, the three cases include two staff members and one person incarcerated at the Colorado Department of Corrections Buena Vista Correctional Complex (BVCC).

The Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE) has notified the CDC. All people exposed at the BVCC must complete a 14-day quarantine. All inmates were reportedly tested weekly from October 19 to February 3. CDPHE will reportedly be at the facility Monday to do COVID-19 testing and to host a vaccine clinic for staff and inmates at the facility. Later this week, CDPHE says they will host a vaccination clinic for family members and close contacts of staff.

CDPHE is currently working closely with Chaffee County Public Health to investigate this outbreak and provide additional testing.

The health department is urging everyone to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated when it is your turn.

Click here for the most recent information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado. All known variants in Colorado can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.

