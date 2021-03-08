Advertisement

Woman shows up to the hospital with a gunshot wound; Police looking for information

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman shows up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say they got a call from Memorial hospital Sunday night about a woman that had a gun shot wound to her arm, but is expected to be ok. The victim was reportedly unable to give police any information on the shooting.

If you have any information related to this incident, call police at 719-444-7000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

