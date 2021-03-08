Jokic makes third appearance in NBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA, Ga. (KKTV) - Nikola Jokic represented the Denver Nuggets in the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night.

The center logged six points, seven rebounds, and five assists in his 19 minutes played.

Jokic was on Team Lebron, who went on to win the matchup 170-150 over Team Durant.

Before the game, Jokic told reporters he was happy to be a part of a game with so much diversity.

“There is a lot more talent in the world its not just the USA and I think that’s the beauty of it,” he said. “We are giving other kids a chance, an opportunity and they can see that they can make the NBA. They can make All-Star.”

This is Jokic’s third appearance in an All-Star Game.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.