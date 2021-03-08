Advertisement

Jokic makes third appearance in NBA All-Star Game

NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:26 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (KKTV) - Nikola Jokic represented the Denver Nuggets in the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night.

The center logged six points, seven rebounds, and five assists in his 19 minutes played.

Jokic was on Team Lebron, who went on to win the matchup 170-150 over Team Durant.

Before the game, Jokic told reporters he was happy to be a part of a game with so much diversity.

“There is a lot more talent in the world its not just the USA and I think that’s the beauty of it,” he said. “We are giving other kids a chance, an opportunity and they can see that they can make the NBA. They can make All-Star.”

This is Jokic’s third appearance in an All-Star Game.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a March 2, 2021 pandemic presser.
Colorado mask mandate extended for 30 more days
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
The aftermath of a single motorcycle collision at the corner of Constitution Avenue and...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in east Springs crash
Suspects in an assault case.
WANTED: Group of people suspected of attacking 82-year-old man in Colorado
Hundreds of Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers from Company B “Battle” 1st Battalion 157th...
Colorado National Guard infantry deployed Saturday in support of U.S. Africa Command

Latest News

avalanche avs
Ryan Getzlaf scores in OT, Ducks beat Avalanche 5-4.
CHSAA regional wrestling tournament at Cheyenne Mountain High School
CHSAA regional wrestling results: Cheyenne Mountain crushes 4A competition
Palmer Ridge head football coach Tom Pulford
Palmer Ridge football coach Tom Pulford resigns after legendary stint
Falcon Stadium
Air Force releases 2021 football schedule