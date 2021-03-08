Colorado’s Capitol placed on lockdown after shooting near Civic Center Park Monday afternoon
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Capitol building in Denver was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after a man was shot nearby in Civic Center Park. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.
The lockdown was lifted at about 1 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol.
Denver Police confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The last time this article was updated, their condition was unknown.
One person is in police custody. The victim involved and the suspect are both men, according to authorities. No other information has been provided, but Denver Police were handling the investigation.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
