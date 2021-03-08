CSFD determines cause of smoke at UCCS Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to calls of smoke at Centennial hall at day Monday morning. CSFD tells 11 News there was smoke and once on scene, had to determine the source.

According to CSFD, the smoke was caused by a burnt belt in an HVAC unit on the roof of the building. Crews were no longer on scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

