Colorado Springs Fire Department swearing in new Fire Chief Monday

CSFD logo
CSFD logo(Colorado Springs Fire Dept.)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is holding a swearing in ceremony on Monday for the new Fire Chief, Randy Royal.

Chief Royal has been a valuable member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department for more than 34 years, joining the department in 1987. He has worked in emergency services for 42 years, 28 of those were as a paramedic. Chief Royal served in a Chief Officer role for 16 years as a Battalion Chief, Shift Commander, and Deputy Chief.

Chief Royal released a statement saying:

“I am honored to have been chosen by the Mayor to fill the Fire Chief’s position for the CSFD. I believe the CSFD is one of the best fire departments in the nation, with excellent staff willing to go above and beyond to serve our citizens and those who visit our city.  I look forward to continuing to be a dedicated and committed employee of the department and city. I will continue to look for ways to uphold and enhance our public safety efforts each and every day.”

The previous Fire Chief Ted Collas made sure to thank the community for the role they played during his time at the station. Collas served the Colorado Springs Fire Department for 36 years.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

