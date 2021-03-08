Colorado Springs Fire Department swearing in new Fire Chief Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is holding a swearing in ceremony on Monday for the new Fire Chief, Randy Royal.

Chief Royal has been a valuable member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department for more than 34 years, joining the department in 1987. He has worked in emergency services for 42 years, 28 of those were as a paramedic. Chief Royal served in a Chief Officer role for 16 years as a Battalion Chief, Shift Commander, and Deputy Chief.

Chief Royal released a statement saying:

“I am honored to have been chosen by the Mayor to fill the Fire Chief’s position for the CSFD. I believe the CSFD is one of the best fire departments in the nation, with excellent staff willing to go above and beyond to serve our citizens and those who visit our city. I look forward to continuing to be a dedicated and committed employee of the department and city. I will continue to look for ways to uphold and enhance our public safety efforts each and every day.”

The previous Fire Chief Ted Collas made sure to thank the community for the role they played during his time at the station. Collas served the Colorado Springs Fire Department for 36 years.

Thank you all for the role you have played in what has been nothing short of a remarkable career. I appreciate you more than you will ever know. To the women and men of the CSFD, thank you. I’m proud of the 36 yrs of service to the citizens of Colorado Springs.

Much aloha,

Ted pic.twitter.com/XPocYOZUs4 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 5, 2021

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

