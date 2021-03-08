Colorado Department of Revenue unable to issue licenses due to technical issues Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Revenue says they are not able to issue drivers licenses and ID’s in their driver’s license offices.

This is reportedly due to a technical issue on Monday morning. The Department of Revenue is reaching out to people who have appointments on Monday.

ALERT: Due to a technical issue, we are currently unable to issue licenses and IDs in our driver license offices. We are reaching out to those who have appointments. Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve the issue. pic.twitter.com/6nGSgIZ6ej — CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) March 8, 2021

