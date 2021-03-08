Advertisement

Colorado Department of Revenue unable to issue licenses due to technical issues Monday

The Colorado Department of Revenue says they are not able to issue drivers licenses and ID’s in their driver’s license offices.(Colorado Department of Revenue)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Revenue says they are not able to issue drivers licenses and ID’s in their driver’s license offices.

This is reportedly due to a technical issue on Monday morning. The Department of Revenue is reaching out to people who have appointments on Monday.

We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

