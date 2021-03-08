Cheyenne Mountain Zoo loses tiger during important procedure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Savelii, a 9-year-old tiger at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, passed away on Thursday according to the zoo.

She reportedly passed away from complications while recovering from an important artificial insemination (AI) procedure. The zoo has been planning this procedure for several months with another tiger, Chewy.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo decided this process would be the safest to safeguard this species of Amur tiger from extinction. Numbers in the wild continue to be treacherously low at around 500.

The zoo is trying to have something positive come out of Savelii’s death and members of the executive team or active board of directors are offering a challenge to the community to raise $34,000. The zoo will reportedly match each dollar raised up to $34,000 to go directly towards tiger conservation.

