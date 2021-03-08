Advertisement

103-year-old man who survived 1918 pandemic and Holocaust receives COVID-19 vaccine

By KGO Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) – A 103-year-old man who survived the Spanish flu has received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Emil Hopner not only lived through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 – he survived the Holocaust and fled from Hitler.

Born in Croatia, he lost 30 relatives, including his parents, in the Holocaust.

Hopner was able to escape to Switzerland and then later came to the U.S., where he worked for IBM for many years.

At the mass vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday, Hopner got his second vaccine shot.

He said seeking preventative medical care is a big reason for his long and healthy life, but he also credited his wife.

“I thank God every day,” he said. “At 103, I feel still in good shape, because my wife takes care of me all the way. She’s wonderful. A piece of gold.”

Hopner said now that he’s fully vaccinated, he’s hoping to be able to go out for Sunday lunch again soon.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of a single motorcycle collision at the corner of Constitution Avenue and...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in east Springs crash
Hundreds of Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers from Company B “Battle” 1st Battalion 157th...
Colorado National Guard infantry deployed Saturday in support of U.S. Africa Command
A firefighter extinguishing a hot spot at a fire along Highway 50 on March 7, 2021.
Highway 50 back open following reported fire in Pueblo West
Teacher David J. Atkinson gets his second dose of the COVID vaccine.
Thousands attend mass vaccination clinic at Broadmoor World Arena for their 2nd dose
Gov. Jared Polis during a March 2, 2021 pandemic presser.
Colorado mask mandate extended for 30 more days

Latest News

Pope Francis trusting God to take care of COVID
LIVE: WH COVID response team briefing
Police lights
Street racers reportedly block I-225 Sunday night
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit...
Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; pharmacists step up in vaccination effort