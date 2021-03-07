Suspect in Arvada triple stabbing remains on the run

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for a 33-year-old man accused in a stabbing spree Saturday night that left one relative dead and two others injured.

Arvada police officers were called to a home near Sheridan Boulevard and 84th Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on a reported triple stabbing. They found a man and woman with severe injuries, along with a third person who had been stabbed. The man later died at the hospital, and the woman was last reported to be in critical condition. The third victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are now looking for suspect Michael Kuhlow, described as a 5-foot-7, 170-pound white man last seen dressed in jeans and a gray coat. Law enforcement has searched a large area around the home with the assistance police dogs and drones but has yet to find Kuhlow.

Anyone with information on Kuhlow’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

The victims have not been identified.

