Police break up large party at CU Boulder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder have broken up a large party on the campus of the University of Colorado, Boulder Saturday night.

Police say a huge crowd gathered at Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street. The school is threatening sanctions against any students violating the code of conduct.

In a tweet sent out at 9:20 P.M., the Boulder Police Department said the scene was dispersed. They also said there was no need for businesses to board up their windows.

KKTV News is working to learn more. We will post any new updates about damage, injuries, or arrests.

