Officers hurt, property damaged at rowdy party in Boulder

A chopper image of the aftermath of an enormous college party in Boulder on March 6, 2021.
A chopper image of the aftermath of an enormous college party in Boulder on March 6, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By Associated Press and KKTV
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP/KKTV) - Police say violence and destruction broke out as officers worked to break up a party involving hundreds of people near the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday.

Police say a huge crowd gathered at Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street. The school is threatening sanctions against any students violating the code of conduct.

Police say three officers were injured. Videos shared by news outlets show people flooding a street in an area known as University Hill. Most were not wearing masks or social distancing despite the coronavirus pandemic. At least one car was damaged and flipped over. Police say they are reviewing body camera and social media images to identify those responsible.

In a tweet sent out at 9:20 P.M., the Boulder Police Department said the scene was dispersed. They also said there was no need for businesses to board up their windows.

The university says anyone who engaged in violence towards law enforcement or first responders will be removed and not readmitted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. KKTV contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

