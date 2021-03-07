Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in east Springs crash

The aftermath of a single motorcycle collision at the corner of Constitution Avenue and...
The aftermath of a single motorcycle collision at the corner of Constitution Avenue and Avondale Drive about a mile east of Constitution and Academy.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was gravely injured after crashing on a residential street late Saturday night.

According to police, the rider was crossing the intersection at Constitution Avenue and Avondale Drive just before midnight when he plowed into a light pole. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and his condition is unknown as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

Because of the nature of his injuries and because he was the only person involved, police say it’s still unclear whether he was speeding or had been impaired at the time of the crash. Our reporter at the scene says it looked like he lost control of his bike. It’s also unclear whether he was wearing a helmet.

We will update this article if more information becomes available.

