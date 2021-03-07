Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Health Department received 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those doses were used for their vaccine clinic this weekend. The health department reportedly used 700 of the vaccines on Saturday and the other 800 on Sunday.

Lisa Powell, the emergency manager for El Paso County Public Health, knows these vaccines are important to the community and will help move us forward. “We were only able to do this because we had the vaccine available. It’s exciting if you think about where we were a year ago to be able to have a vaccine today is really cool” said Powell.

Appointments to get vaccinated at this clinic filled up fast, but the health department was able to call some people on the wait list to get their vaccine.

Chris Robinson was one of the lucky ones to get vaccinated on Sunday and tells 11 News he hopes this will help him get back to normal. “I mean that’s the goal. Plus, I have a special needs son at home so this makes the chances of me bringing home a lot less likely. It gives me a better sense of comfort knowing I have a higher level of protection than before” said Robinson.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Lorena Salazar is thankful to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but even more excited she only needed one dose. “I mean that’s nice because I definitely don’t wanna get a second shot, one is enough but I feel good. I mean I’m just happy to be vaccinated now” said Salazar.

El Paso County Public Health is planning a second dose vaccine clinic in the coming weeks. After that no other clinics are planned, but things could change quickly depending on the circumstances.

You can call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) 24/7 with vaccine questions in Colorado.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.