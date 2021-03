PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire burning in Pueblo West Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol says traffic is being diverted:

US 50 EB: Fire department activity between McCulloch Blvd and Purcell Blvd. All lanes closed due to brush fire on shoulder, expect delays. Alternate route advised. https://t.co/9KQhrhYha1 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 7, 2021

At this time, a size is unknown.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

