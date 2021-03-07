Advertisement

Colorado springs police searching for suspect after bank robbery

By KKTV
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are looking for a man who robbed a bank Saturday morning in Colorado Springs. Police say the man presented a note to the teller and demanded money.

The robbery was reported at the First Bank near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Highway 115 AT 11:40a.m. Police say the suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Detectives with CSPD’s Robbery Unit are investigating. They have not shared many details about the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information about this case should call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

