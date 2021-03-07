CHSAA regional wrestling results: Cheyenne Mountain crushes 4A competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CHSAA regional wrestling tournaments concluded Saturday across Southern Colorado. Now, it’s on to Pueblo for the finale.

The top two wrestlers in each boys regional qualified for the state tournament, while the top four placers in the girls regional advanced. State finals, typically held at Ball Arena, are moving to the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo. Girls finals take place March 11, while boys will be held over a two-day period from March 12-13.

Here are regional team results for each classification:

CLASS 4A BOYS:

Region 1 (@ Pueblo West):

1 Pueblo East 189.5

2 Thompson Valley 186.0

3 Falcon 179.0

4 Pueblo West 126.0

5 Montrose 103.5

6 Widefield 90.0

7 Canon City 80.0

8 Durango 71.0

9 Harrison 23.0

9 Pueblo South 23.0

11 Pueblo Centennial 22.0

12 Sand Creek 20.0

13 Mitchell 9.0

14 Palmer 3.0

Region 2 (@ Discovery Canyon):

1 Pueblo County 239.0

2 Windsor 139.5

3 Palisade 125.0

4 Discovery Canyon 88.5

5 Evergreen 78.0

6 Eagle Valley 72.0

7 Central- Grand Junction 71.0

8 Battle Mountain 54.0

9 Riverdale Ridge 50.0

10 Bear Creek 47.0

10 Wheat Ridge 47.0

12 Standley Lake 46.0

13 Denver North 40.0

14 Glenwood Springs 35.0

15 George Washington 10.0

Region 3 (@ Loveland):

1 Roosevelt 239.0

2 Loveland 184.0

3 Mead 136.5

4 Erie 109.5

5 Broomfield 103.5

6 Skyline 95.5

7 Frederick 68.5

8 Mountain View 53.5

9 Greeley West 49.0

10 Longmont 20.0

11 Northridge 15.0

12 Niwot 12.0

12 Silver Creek 12.0

14 Golden 4.0

Region 4 (@ Cheyenne Mtn.):

1 Cheyenne Mtn 253.0

2 Lewis Palmer 150.0

3 Coronado 131.0

4 Mesa Ridge 123.0

5 Greeley Central 122.0

6 Vista Ridge 71.0

7 Liberty 66.0

8 Denver South 58.0

9 Palmer Ridge 51.0

10 Vista Peak 37.0

11 Thomas Jefferson 27.0

12 Littleton 24.5

13 Air Academy 0.0

13 Gateway 0.0

GIRLS REGIONAL RESULTS:

Region 1 (@ Fort Lupton):

1 Pomona 113.5

2 Loveland 100.0

3 Legacy 81.5

4 Riverdale Ridge 79.0

5 Vista Peak 78.5

6 Poudre 73.0

7 Fort Lupton 72.0

8 Northridge 55.0

9 Far Northeast 50.0

10 Central - Grand Junction 48.0

11 Mead 46.0

12 Bennett 45.0

13 Platte Valley 42.0

14 Mullen 40.0

15 Soroco 37.0

16 Regis Jesuit 28.0

17 Arapahoe 22.0

17 Stratton 22.0

19 Middle Park 20.0

20 John F Kennedy 18.0

21 Westminster 3.0

22 Arvada 0.0

22 Brush 0.0

22 Golden 0.0

22 Heritage 0.0

22 Lotus 0.0

22 Steamboat Springs 0.0

Region 2 (@ Coronado):

1 Chatfield 130.5

2 Denver East 119.5

3 Doherty 87.0

4 Mesa Ridge 78.5

5 Vista Ridge 77.0

6 Olathe 67.5

7 Calhan 67.0

7 Douglas County 67.0

9 Eaglecrest 64.5

10 Mountain Vista 47.0

11 Yuma 45.0

12 Palmer Ridge 35.0

13 Dolores Huerta 28.0

13 Durango 28.0

15 Alamosa 25.0

16 Lamar 18.0

17 Lewis Palmer 17.0

18 Ignacio 14.0

18 Woodland Park 14.0

20 Fountain - Fort Carson 4.0

20 Manitou Springs 4.0

20 Norwood 4.0

23 Bayfield 0.0

23 La Junta 0.0

23 Sierra 0.0

23 Sierra Grande 0.0

23 Widefield 0.0

