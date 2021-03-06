Advertisement

U.S. Service Academy nominees for the class of 2025 announced

Congressman Doug Lamborn announced Saturday 50 students for Colorado’s fifth congressional...
Congressman Doug Lamborn announced Saturday 50 students for Colorado’s fifth congressional district would receive a nomination from his office to one of the U.S. Service Academies.(Congressman Doug Lamborn)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Congressman Doug Lamborn announced Saturday, 50 students for Colorado’s fifth congressional district would receive a nomination from his office to one of the U.S. Service Academies. Those include the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Click here to see the list of nominees for each academy,

Congressman Lamborn released a statement Saturday saying:

It is an honor to announce my nomination of these fifty outstanding young Coloradans to our United States Service Academies. Each of these nominees has demonstrated a remarkable level of talent, work ethic, and a deep commitment to patriotism. I thank all those who went through the rigorous application process and wish these young men and women the best as they continue through the final stages of the appointment process. I’d like to thank the many community leaders that served on my Academy nomination board for their time and commitment reviewing applications, scoring, and conducting nearly eighty interviews.”

This year’s nominees were reportedly selected depending on if they met or exceeded Congressman Lamborn’s selection process

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a March 2, 2021 pandemic presser.
Colorado mask mandate extended for 30 more days
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
Colorado county drops coronavirus-related restrictions
Suspect in Denver homicide.
Suspect accused of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo turns himself in
Suspects in an assault case.
WANTED: Group of people suspected of attacking 82-year-old man in Colorado
Fountain Police are in the area of US-85 and Southmoor Drive in Security-Widefield.
Man suspected of assault on a police officer following chase in Fountain with a stolen vehicle out of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Bill aimed at reducing standardized testing load for Colorado students moves forward
Drunk driving and police lights graphic.
DUI suspect falls asleep behind the wheel; now facing several charges
Pueblo Police responded to a motel on the North side of Pueblo early Saturday morning.
Pueblo Police searching for suspect who hit two police cruisers Saturday morning
generic
Alleged DUI suspect damages CSPD station Friday night