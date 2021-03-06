U.S. Service Academy nominees for the class of 2025 announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Congressman Doug Lamborn announced Saturday, 50 students for Colorado’s fifth congressional district would receive a nomination from his office to one of the U.S. Service Academies. Those include the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Click here to see the list of nominees for each academy,

Congressman Lamborn released a statement Saturday saying:

“It is an honor to announce my nomination of these fifty outstanding young Coloradans to our United States Service Academies. Each of these nominees has demonstrated a remarkable level of talent, work ethic, and a deep commitment to patriotism. I thank all those who went through the rigorous application process and wish these young men and women the best as they continue through the final stages of the appointment process. I’d like to thank the many community leaders that served on my Academy nomination board for their time and commitment reviewing applications, scoring, and conducting nearly eighty interviews.”

This year’s nominees were reportedly selected depending on if they met or exceeded Congressman Lamborn’s selection process

