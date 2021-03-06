Two people killed in shooting outside bar in Denver area

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - A man and woman were killed in a shooting outside of a bar in the Denver area early Saturday morning. According to our news partners at CBS Denver, police responded to the area near 68th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

When officers from the Westminster Police Department got on scene, they reportedly found two people lying in the parking lot. They were taken to the hospital where they reportedly died. The names of the two people have not yet been released.

Witnesses reportedly told police that a fight took place at the bar and escalated, but released few other details.

Right now police are investigating the shooting, but say there is no danger to the public. Anyone with more information are asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.