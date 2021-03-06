Colorado Senators respond to passage of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday. The bill will move into the House next week for congressional approval so lawmakers can send it to President Joe Biden to sign.

According to the AP, the Senate voted all night on several amendments as most were rejected by Republicans.

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released a statement on Saturday on the $1.9 trillion plan saying:

“With today’s vote, we are one step closer to providing the relief our country urgently needs. One year after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our state, Coloradans continue to struggle in the face of this public health and economic crisis. From funding for public health jobs to expanded tax credits for working families, this bill will help us put an end to the pandemic and improve the lives of countless Americans.”

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper also released a statement on the approval of the relief bill and added one of the messages he got from a Colorado Resident.

“I’m homeless now, my truck is out of gas and I’m parked on a street. I have two days of food. I can’t take it any longer. Help! Quickly, please!’A Coloradan sent me this message, one of thousands I’ve received these first months, each one desperately seeking relief. They are gut-wrenching – stories of loved ones lost, of evictions served, and cars repossessed. People need help now. This relief bill provides stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, vaccines, small business grants, and many other critical programs. We’re close to the end of this pandemic – we can’t let anyone fall through the cracks.”

