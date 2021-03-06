Advertisement

Pueblo Police searching for suspect who hit two police cruisers Saturday morning

Pueblo Police responded to a motel on the North side of Pueblo early Saturday morning.
Pueblo Police responded to a motel on the North side of Pueblo early Saturday morning.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a carjacking suspect who rammed into a few of their police cruisers.

Pueblo Police responded to a motel on the North side of Pueblo early Saturday morning. A person reportedly called police saying their friend was in a black pickup and had been shot.

When officers arrived the caller told police he and his friend drove up from Denver to meet another person, and while waiting a man approached their car, opened the drivers side door and pointed a gun at his friend. The caller reportedly jumped out of the car and ran. Officers did not find a black pickup in the area and no sign of a shooting.

A little while later, PPD found the callers friend at a nearby convenience store but he would not give officers any information about what happened.

As officers continued to look in the area for the black pickup, one was spotted behind the motel. Officers pulled up to the truck and were trying to determine if anyone was inside when the truck suddenly started to back up and rammed into the police cruiser. The truck then reportedly took off, hitting the back quarter panel of another patrol car.

The truck reportedly took off going East on Eagleridge Boulevard in Pueblo.

Police are looking for a black Ford Ranger with a Colorado plate CHH-767 and should have rear end damage. If you see it, please call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a March 2, 2021 pandemic presser.
Colorado mask mandate extended for 30 more days
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
Colorado county drops coronavirus-related restrictions
Suspect in Denver homicide.
Suspect accused of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo turns himself in
Suspects in an assault case.
WANTED: Group of people suspected of attacking 82-year-old man in Colorado
Fountain Police are in the area of US-85 and Southmoor Drive in Security-Widefield.
Man suspected of assault on a police officer following chase in Fountain with a stolen vehicle out of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Bill aimed at reducing standardized testing load for Colorado students moves forward
Drunk driving and police lights graphic.
DUI suspect falls asleep behind the wheel; now facing several charges
generic
Alleged DUI suspect damages CSPD station Friday night
Stock photo of police lights.
Man facing several charges reportedly biting a CSPD officer