Pueblo Police searching for suspect who hit two police cruisers Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a carjacking suspect who rammed into a few of their police cruisers.

Pueblo Police responded to a motel on the North side of Pueblo early Saturday morning. A person reportedly called police saying their friend was in a black pickup and had been shot.

When officers arrived the caller told police he and his friend drove up from Denver to meet another person, and while waiting a man approached their car, opened the drivers side door and pointed a gun at his friend. The caller reportedly jumped out of the car and ran. Officers did not find a black pickup in the area and no sign of a shooting.

A little while later, PPD found the callers friend at a nearby convenience store but he would not give officers any information about what happened.

As officers continued to look in the area for the black pickup, one was spotted behind the motel. Officers pulled up to the truck and were trying to determine if anyone was inside when the truck suddenly started to back up and rammed into the police cruiser. The truck then reportedly took off, hitting the back quarter panel of another patrol car.

The truck reportedly took off going East on Eagleridge Boulevard in Pueblo.

Police are looking for a black Ford Ranger with a Colorado plate CHH-767 and should have rear end damage. If you see it, please call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

