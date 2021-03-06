Advertisement

Prosecution rests in Donthe Lucas Murder trial on day 13

LEFT: Kelsie Schelling. RIGHT: Donthe Lucas.
By Tony Keith and Kasia Kerridge
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The prosecution has rested in a murder trial focused on a Colorado man accused of killing a pregnant woman.

Friday marked Day 13 in the trial for Donthe Lucas. Lucas is accused of killing his then-pregnant in girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, in 2013. To date, the body of Schelling has not been found.

According to 11 News Reporter Kasia Kerridge, who has been covering the trial since the start, much of Friday was spent listening to interviews between police and Lucas. In the interviews, Lucas continued to say he had nothing to do with the disappearance of Schelling.

According to investigators, Schelling was on her way to visit Lucas from Denver to Pueblo in 2013 to discuss her pregnancy. Schelling disappeared and authorities believe Lucas is responsible.

Earlier this week, 11 News learned one of the witnesses for the prosecution was killed in a shooting on Feb. 26. Denver police don’t believe the shooting death has any connection to the trial.

The Lucas trial started Feb. 3, with a two-week interruption due to COVID-19. It is expected to last a total of about five weeks.

