Palmer Ridge football coach Tom Pulford resigns after legendary stint

Palmer Ridge head football coach Tom Pulford
Palmer Ridge head football coach Tom Pulford(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:54 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - After coaching one of the most successful senior classes in Colorado High School football memory, Palmer Ridge football coach Tom Pulford is stepping down.

Pulford announced his resignation from the Bears program Friday in a release from District 38. In it, Pulford said he “need[s] to step back and do what is best for my personal health and my family.” Pulford goes on to say he looks forward “to continuing to support the program in any way that I can; my role will just have to look different.”

Pulford steps away after nine years as head coach of the Bears. Palmer Ridge reached a historic fourth straight appearance in a CHSAA state title game last season. The Bears won the state championship in 3A from 2017-2019, and were the runners up in 4A after a loss to Loveland in December.

Pulford’s overall record was 62-29 with the Bears. He also developed numerous players who have gone on to play Division 1 collegiate football, including Luke McAllister (Colorado State QB) and Kaden Dudley (Boise State WR).

In the release, Palmer Ridge stated it will begin the search for its next head coach immediately.

