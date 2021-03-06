MISSING: 26-year-old man reported missing in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing, endangered man.

26-year-old Vincent Morton has an intellectual disability and no resources or cell phone on him. He was last seen on Thursday, March, 4th. Deputies say he left his home around 7 pm.

He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, red plaid pajama pants, and tennis shoes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vincent has a history of running away, but he is normally only gone for a few hours and has never been gone by himself overnight.

If you see Vincent call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.