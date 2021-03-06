Advertisement

Man in custody after jumping on top of CSPD patrol car

Colorado Springs police cruiser
Colorado Springs police cruiser(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody facing several charges after police respond to calls on a trespassing. Colorado Springs Police responded to the area of North Union Boulevard and Lelaray Street on Friday afternoon.

Police found one man in the area who fled when officers saw him. The suspect, identified as Michael Swanson, ran at officers with a metal pole. The officer quickly got back inside his car as Swanson reportedly jumped on the patrol car and walked over the top causing damage to the patrol car.

When other officers arrived the suspect was quickly taken into custody. Swanson reportedly has an active misdemeanor warrant and is being charged with felony menacing, felony criminal mischief, obstruction and criminal trespass.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a March 2, 2021 pandemic presser.
Colorado mask mandate extended for 30 more days
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
Colorado county drops coronavirus-related restrictions
Suspect in Denver homicide.
Suspect accused of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo turns himself in
Suspects in an assault case.
WANTED: Group of people suspected of attacking 82-year-old man in Colorado
Fountain Police are in the area of US-85 and Southmoor Drive in Security-Widefield.
Man suspected of assault on a police officer following chase in Fountain with a stolen vehicle out of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Man facing several charges reportedly biting a CSPD officer
Fountain Police are in the area of US-85 and Southmoor Drive in Security-Widefield.
Man suspected of assault on a police officer following chase in Fountain with a stolen vehicle out of Colorado Springs
Elijah McClain was 23 years old when he was put into a chokehold by police who stopped him on...
Elijah McClain’s mom says his death sparked push for change
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Exam finds multiple cracks in part of United jet’s engine