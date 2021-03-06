Man in custody after jumping on top of CSPD patrol car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody facing several charges after police respond to calls on a trespassing. Colorado Springs Police responded to the area of North Union Boulevard and Lelaray Street on Friday afternoon.

Police found one man in the area who fled when officers saw him. The suspect, identified as Michael Swanson, ran at officers with a metal pole. The officer quickly got back inside his car as Swanson reportedly jumped on the patrol car and walked over the top causing damage to the patrol car.

When other officers arrived the suspect was quickly taken into custody. Swanson reportedly has an active misdemeanor warrant and is being charged with felony menacing, felony criminal mischief, obstruction and criminal trespass.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.