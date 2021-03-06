Advertisement

Man facing several charges reportedly biting a CSPD officer

Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after reportedly threatening several people Friday night. Colorado Springs Police allegedly got several calls about a man causing a disturbance and verbally threatening people in several locations.

The suspect was reportedly threatening to shoot two people near Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs. The suspect was identified as Jordan Swanson.

Swanson was later found and arrested and was taken to the hospital to be check out. CSPD says he tried to bite a police officer while at the hospital.

Swanson was taken to the CDC on felony menacing charges and attempted assault on a peace officer.

