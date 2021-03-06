Advertisement

Exam finds multiple cracks in part of United jet’s engine

Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several neighborhoods.(Broomfield Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:38 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) - Federal safety officials are updating their investigation into the engine failure on a United Airlines plane that sent parts of the engine housing raining down on Denver-area neighborhoods last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that a microscopic exam confirmed that a fan blade that snapped off had telltale signs of fatigue - tiny cracks caused by wear and tear.

The safety board says the engine had been used on nearly 3,000 flights since its last inspection. After the Feb. 20 incident, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered that certain blades on the same model of engine be inspected for cracks before their next flight. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on March...
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in a Security neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs
Suspect in Denver homicide.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo
Police take a man into custody at a Colorado Springs Porsche dealership.
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly trying to buy Porsche with stolen check
Power outage in Colorado Springs 3/4/21.
Multiple power outages impact thousands of people in near downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Colorado man killed in a head-on crash involving a CDOT plow

Latest News

COVID-19 was first detected in Colorado on March 5, 2020.
WATCH: Virtual event to honor more than 6,000 Coloradans lost to COVID-19
LEFT: Kelsie Schelling. RIGHT: Donthe Lucas.
Prosecution rests in Donthe Lucas Murder trial on day 13
Suspects in an assault case.
WANTED: Group of people suspected of attacking 82-year-old man in Colorado
Spring-like weather continues
Incredible weekend ahead!