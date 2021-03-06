Advertisement

Elijah McClain’s mom says his death sparked push for change

Elijah McClain was 23 years old when he was put into a chokehold by police who stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year because he was &amp;ldquo;being suspicious.&amp;rdquo; A forensic pathologist could not determine what exactly led to his death but said physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed. (WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - - The mother of Elijah McClain isn’t always hopeful but thinks it’s possible her son’s death could create change.

Officers in suburban Denver stopped the 23-year-old Black massage therapist in 2019 as he walked home from the store and put him a neckhold. Later, paramedics sedated him with ketamine.

An investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora after McClain’s death got renewed attention during the nationwide push for racial justice said last week that there was no apparent legal justification for police to stop or use force on him.

Sheneen McClain told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she’s glad the world knows he was innocent. She says his death “invokes people to want to change things.”

