DUI suspect falls asleep behind the wheel; now facing several charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody and being charged with motor vehicle theft and DUI.

Colorado Springs Police were called to the the parking lot behind a business near Woodmen and I-25 Thursday night for a DUI in progress. The driver was reportedly slumped over behind the wheel.

Officers learned the car had been reported stolen a few hours prior to the DUI call and were able to block the car in while the driver was asleep.

The driver, Victor Nedjoika allegedly did not respond to air horns, sirens, or K9 warnings. Nedjoika was later taken into custody without incident and is now facing several charges.

