Advertisement

DUI suspect falls asleep behind the wheel; now facing several charges

Drunk driving and police lights graphic.
Drunk driving and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody and being charged with motor vehicle theft and DUI.

Colorado Springs Police were called to the the parking lot behind a business near Woodmen and I-25 Thursday night for a DUI in progress. The driver was reportedly slumped over behind the wheel.

Officers learned the car had been reported stolen a few hours prior to the DUI call and were able to block the car in while the driver was asleep.

The driver, Victor Nedjoika allegedly did not respond to air horns, sirens, or K9 warnings. Nedjoika was later taken into custody without incident and is now facing several charges.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a March 2, 2021 pandemic presser.
Colorado mask mandate extended for 30 more days
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
Colorado county drops coronavirus-related restrictions
Suspect in Denver homicide.
Suspect accused of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo turns himself in
Suspects in an assault case.
WANTED: Group of people suspected of attacking 82-year-old man in Colorado
Fountain Police are in the area of US-85 and Southmoor Drive in Security-Widefield.
Man suspected of assault on a police officer following chase in Fountain with a stolen vehicle out of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Bill aimed at reducing standardized testing load for Colorado students moves forward
Pueblo Police responded to a motel on the North side of Pueblo early Saturday morning.
Pueblo Police searching for suspect who hit two police cruisers Saturday morning
generic
Alleged DUI suspect damages CSPD station Friday night
Stock photo of police lights.
Man facing several charges reportedly biting a CSPD officer