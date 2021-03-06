District 70 cancels school on Monday due to anticipated staff shortages

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - District 70 in Pueblo County, is cancelling school on Monday due to anticipated staff shortages. Teachers in D-70 got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and the district is taking precautionary steps to make sure staff are on their A-game while in class.

Vaccines were given to teachers, substitutes, office staff, bus drivers, food service workers, maintenance, administrators, and coaches for the district.

There will be no E-learning or remote learning taking place. Schools are expected to be open as scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.

No School Monday 3/8 (no E-Learning) due to anticipated staff shortages following 2nd dose COVID vaccine delivery. https://t.co/a4ohPJS1rD pic.twitter.com/IG43zx4Lqw — @PuebloD70 (@pueblod70) March 6, 2021

According to district officials, nearly 1600 local educators were expected to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Pueblo Mall vaccine clinic.

