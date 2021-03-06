Advertisement

District 70 cancels school on Monday due to anticipated staff shortages

D-70 in Pueblo County
D-70 in Pueblo County(District 70)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - District 70 in Pueblo County, is cancelling school on Monday due to anticipated staff shortages. Teachers in D-70 got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and the district is taking precautionary steps to make sure staff are on their A-game while in class.

Vaccines were given to teachers, substitutes, office staff, bus drivers, food service workers, maintenance, administrators, and coaches for the district.

There will be no E-learning or remote learning taking place. Schools are expected to be open as scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.

According to district officials, nearly 1600 local educators were expected to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Pueblo Mall vaccine clinic.

