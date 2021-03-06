Colorado State Patrol investigating crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that happened Saturday morning on Highway 24 near milepost 248 approximately 9 miles east of Hartsel. This happened about an hour West of Colorado Springs.

CSP says a 2016 Chrysler 300, driven by 25-year-old Alexandra Medina of Colorado Springs, was driving eastbound on Highway 24 when the car drifted into the eastbound lanes. A 2000 Cadillac DeVille, driven by 31-year-old Tanya Gibbs of Cripple Creek, was heading westbound on Highway 24 at the same location at the time of the crash.

The Chrysler reportedly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Cadillac. The driver of the Cadillac attempted to avoid being hit, but was unsuccessful and went off the highway and down an embankment.

The Chrysler also rotated but came to a stop in the road.

Both adults in the Cadillac were flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs with serious but non-life threatening, injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was treated on scene.

Colorado State Patrol believes alcohol was a factor in the crash, but is still under investigation. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

